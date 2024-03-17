ADVERTISEMENT

TDP activists take out rally in Visakhapatnam seeking party ticket for Bandaru

March 17, 2024 08:26 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

They highlight his fight against YSR Congress Party

The Hindu Bureau

TDP leader Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy

A large number of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders and supporters of former MLA Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy took out a massive rally extending their support to the leader, who was not yet allotted the ticket for the ensuing general elections.

In the name of ‘Mana Pendurthi – Mana Bandaru’, the TDP supporters and activists took part in the rally demanding that the party high command allocate ticket to Mr. Satyanarayana Murthy. The rally has covered several wards in Sabbavaram and reached Mr. Satyanarayana’s house. Several flexis were arranged stating ‘Why TDP needs to allot Pendurthi ticket to Mr Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy in the upcoming polls’. The senior TDP leader received the cadre and thanked them for their support.

The supporters of the former MLA said that Mr. Satyanarayana Murthy has been working for the party for the past two decades. They said that though alliance is an important factor to ensure votes are not divided, the high command must consider giving the ticket to the senior TDP leader who has toiled hard for the constituency and fought against the atrocities and land scams of the YSRCP during the last five years.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US