TDP activists take out rally in Visakhapatnam seeking party ticket for Bandaru

They highlight his fight against YSR Congress Party

March 17, 2024 08:26 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
TDP leader Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy

TDP leader Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy

A large number of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders and supporters of former MLA Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy took out a massive rally extending their support to the leader, who was not yet allotted the ticket for the ensuing general elections.

In the name of ‘Mana Pendurthi – Mana Bandaru’, the TDP supporters and activists took part in the rally demanding that the party high command allocate ticket to Mr. Satyanarayana Murthy. The rally has covered several wards in Sabbavaram and reached Mr. Satyanarayana’s house. Several flexis were arranged stating ‘Why TDP needs to allot Pendurthi ticket to Mr Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy in the upcoming polls’. The senior TDP leader received the cadre and thanked them for their support.

The supporters of the former MLA said that Mr. Satyanarayana Murthy has been working for the party for the past two decades. They said that though alliance is an important factor to ensure votes are not divided, the high command must consider giving the ticket to the senior TDP leader who has toiled hard for the constituency and fought against the atrocities and land scams of the YSRCP during the last five years.

