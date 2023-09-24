HamberMenu
TDP activists stage protests against Naidu’s arrest in Visakhapatnam

September 24, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Fishermen staging a protest on the beach at the Lawsons Bay Colony in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Fishermen staging a protest on the beach at the Lawsons Bay Colony in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Members and supporters of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) continued protests against the arrest of the party national president N Chandrababu Naidu at various parts of the city on Sunday.

A large number of women’s wing members from the TDP staged protests on the shore near Kali Matha Temple area at R.K Beach and they were detained by the city police. Holding placards with the caption: “I am with Chandrababu Naidu (CBN)’, the women members raised slogans against the government alleging that his arrest was illegal.

The women members alleged that the police did not allow them even though they were staging a peaceful protest. One of the women climbed up the steps to reach the NTR Statue and raised slogans against the government. The protesters were shifted from the area in various vehicles including autorickshaws. Members of TNSF and a few TDP leaders who reached the spot to express support to the protest were also detained.

Members from fishermen community with the support of TDP leaders including corporator N Nookaratnam staged a protest at Lawson’s Bay Beach on Sunday morning. The TDP supporters parked their boats in the bluewaters and staged protests with placards ‘I am with CBN’ and TDP flags. Police force was mobilised at the beach.

A number of TDP supporters continued their protest near the Gandhi statue at the GVMC office building. However, the protesters were detained by the police.

