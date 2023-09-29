ADVERTISEMENT

TDP activists stage protests against arrest of Chandrababu Naidu in Visakhapatnam

September 29, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Telugu Desam Party staging a protest against the arrest of the party national president N Chandrababu Naidu, near Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Statue at Dabagardens in Visakhapatnam on Friday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

Members and supporters of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) continued their protests against the arrest of the party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu here.

Visakhapatnam (East) MLA V. Ramakrishna Babu, former MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao, former MLA & Jana Sena Party (JSP) leader Panchakarla Ramesh babu and other JSP leaders extended their support to TDP activists who were staging a 48-hour hunger strike at the party office on Friday evening.

Speaking during the protest, Mr. Ramakrishna Babu termed arrest of Mr. Naidu as illegal and an act of political vendetta. He said that Mr. Jagan wants to create panic among the TDP cadre, but it would not happen. He said that Mr. Naidu will be released from the jail very soon. The members staged a protest with torches at the office and raised slogans against the YSRCP government.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Ramesh Babu said that public are ready to teach a lesson to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in the coming elections.

TDP leader Lodugala Krishna along with the supporters staged a protest before Dr B.R. Ambedkar Statue near the LIC building against the arrest of Mr. Naidu.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US