Visakhapatnam

TDP activists stage protest, try to burn effigy of Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav in Visakhapatnam

Staff Reporter VISAKHAPATNAM August 06, 2022 22:39 IST
Updated: August 06, 2022 22:39 IST

Members of Telugu Desam Party – Mahila wing and Telugu Nadu Students Federation (TNSF) staged a protest seeking dismisal of Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav over the alleged nude video issue, at Maddilapalem here on Saturday. The members also tried to burn an effigy of the MP and raised slogans against him.

During the protest, the TDP leaders questioned why Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy failed to take any action against the MP so far. They also alleged that there was a rise in crime against women in the State due to negligence and apathy of the government.

Meanwhile, III town police reached the spot and doused the effigy. They have also detained several leaders who took part in the protest. Some TNSF members alleged that the police personnel have manhandled them.

