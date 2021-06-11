TDP activists stage protest against new property tax proposal

‘It will impose burden on people facing problems due to pandemic’

Members of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) staged a protest against the new proposed property tax proposal, near NTR Statue, at the party office here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the party leaders said that the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation(GVMC) should immediately withdraw the draft notification released to levy property tax based on market value.

Raising slogans against the State government, they alleged that the decision is totally undemocratic and will impose a burden on the citizens who are facing problems due to the COVID-19.

Senior TDP leader and corporator Peela Srinivasa Rao warned that the party would intensify the stir if the State government failed to withdraw the proposals.

Visakhapatnam (East) MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, Telugu Mahila chairperson V. Anitha, former MLA Palla Srinivas and a few others took part.