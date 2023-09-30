TDP activists stage protest against Naidu’s arrest in Visakhapatnam

September 30, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Following the call given by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary Nara Lokesh, members and supporters of the TDP staged protest in the name ‘Motha Mogiddam’ here on Saturday evening.

The party activists used whistles, drums, steel plates, vessels and also blew conch and horns of the vehicles to make sound, extending their support to TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu who is serving remand at Rajamahendravaram Central Prison, for his alleged involvement in skill development case.

Visakhapatnam (East) MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu took part in the protest near his office along with the TDP supporters in MVP Colony.

Former MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao, TDP Mahila wing president V. Anitha, former MLA Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy, and other leaders participated in the protest at various places.

North Andhra MLC Chiranjeevi Rao and TDP supporters took part in the protest at the TDP office, where a few leaders were taking part in indefinite hunger strike.