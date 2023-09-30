HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TDP activists stage protest against Naidu’s arrest in Visakhapatnam

September 30, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
TDP leaders staging a protest as part of ‘Motha Mogiddam’ at the TDP office in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

TDP leaders staging a protest as part of ‘Motha Mogiddam’ at the TDP office in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Following the call given by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary Nara Lokesh, members and supporters of the TDP staged protest in the name ‘Motha Mogiddam’ here on Saturday evening.

The party activists used whistles, drums, steel plates, vessels and also blew conch and horns of the vehicles to make sound, extending their support to TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu who is serving remand at Rajamahendravaram Central Prison, for his alleged involvement in skill development case.

Visakhapatnam (East) MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu took part in the protest near his office along with the TDP supporters in MVP Colony.

Former MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao, TDP Mahila wing president V. Anitha, former MLA Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy, and other leaders participated in the protest at various places.

North Andhra MLC Chiranjeevi Rao and TDP supporters took part in the protest at the TDP office, where a few leaders were taking part in indefinite hunger strike.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.