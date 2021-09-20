TDP activists protest against attack on Ayyanna’s house

VISAKHAPATNAM

20 September 2021 01:09 IST

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders and workers gathered in large numbers and staged a dharna, in protest against the attack on the house of senior party leader and former Minister Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu, at the Gandhi statue, near the GVMC here on Sunday.

Party Parliamentary constituency president Palla Srinivasa Rao, Visakhaptnam East MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, party leaders Pasarla Prasad, Peela Srinivas Rao and Telugu Nadu Student Federation State president Gopal were among those who participated.

The party workers holding flags and banners raised slogans denouncing the attack on the house of Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu and demanding the arrest of the YSRCP MLA, who was responsible for the attack. They also raised slogans denouncing the Chief Minister.