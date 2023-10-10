TDP activists continue protests against arrest of Chandrababu Naidu in Visakhapatnam

October 10, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Members of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) continued their protests against the arrest of TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu at various places here on Tuesday morning.

Led by former MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao, the TDP members and supporters staged a protest at the party office.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Palla Srinivasa Rao said that people were well aware that the YSR Congress Party government has deliberately booked cases against Naidu for its political revenge. He said that despite almost a month of Mr Naidu’s arrest, the government was not able to provide proper evidence against him. He said that very soon, Mr. Naidu will be released from the jail.

TDP MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao along with the supporters of the TDP offered prayers for the well being of Mr Naidu in a temple at Ward no. 54. Meanwhile, TDP MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu and his supporters staged a protest near Lawson’s Bay Colony.

