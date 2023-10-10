HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TDP activists continue protests against arrest of Chandrababu Naidu in Visakhapatnam

October 10, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Members of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) led by Visakhapatnam (East) MLA V Ramakrishna Babu staging a protest in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

Members of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) led by Visakhapatnam (East) MLA V Ramakrishna Babu staging a protest in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Members of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) continued their protests against the arrest of TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu at various places here on Tuesday morning.

Led by former MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao, the TDP members and supporters staged a protest at the party office.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Palla Srinivasa Rao said that people were well aware that the YSR Congress Party government has deliberately booked cases against Naidu for its political revenge. He said that despite almost a month of Mr Naidu’s arrest, the government was not able to provide proper evidence against him. He said that very soon, Mr. Naidu will be released from the jail.

TDP MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao along with the supporters of the TDP offered prayers for the well being of Mr Naidu in a temple at Ward no. 54. Meanwhile, TDP MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu and his supporters staged a protest near Lawson’s Bay Colony.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.