TDP accuses govt. of ‘quid pro quo’ deal in Adani Data Centre land sale

November 26, 2022 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST

Senior leaders of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) have claimed that the sale of land to the Adani group in Visakhapatnam is a clear case of ‘quid pro quo’.

At a press conference here on Saturday, former TDP Minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy said that earlier, during the TDP rule, about 89 acres in Kapuluppada, 120 acres in Nakapalli and 100 acres in Chodavaram in the district were given to the Adani group for setting up of data centres. An agreement was made that Adani upfront would have to pay about 10% of the land cost and thereafter within a period of three to seven years, a sale deed would be executed, on the condition that Adani would develop the data centres with employment generation, he added.

Former MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao alleged that the YSRCP government had violated that agreement by cancelling the earlier agreements and selling about 130 acres of land on Hill Number – 3 in the IT park here.

The government had gone for an outright sale, which was against the IT policy. “The land was sold to a newly created firm by name Vizag Techno Park Limited and it is said to be a subsidiary of the Adani group. We believe that about 65 acres in the 130 acres belong to Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, which is a clear case of quid pro quo,” alleged Mr. Srinivasa Rao.

“We question the urgency shown in the sale of the land, going against the IT Policy, and we demand a CBI inquiry in the deal,” said Mr. Satyanarayana Murthy.

When still some lands on Hill 1 and 2 were yet to be registered in the name of the companies that had been operational for the last 10 years, what was the hurry here, the TDP leaders wondered.

According to TDP MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, the land had been sold at ₹1 crore per acre, when the market rate was at least three to four times more.

On Hill 4, a much smaller parcel of land was sold to Radiant for about ₹700 crore, but why this land was sold for ₹130 crore. The price of the land and the way the sale deed was executed, indicated that something was fishy in the deal. The agreement and the sale took place on the same day and it was done by one Mr. Anji Reddy, who represented VTPL, said Mr. Palla Srinivasa Rao.

Rushikonda land

Speaking about the ongoing construction at Rushikonda, Mr. Ramakrishna Babu said that based on the PIL filed by MP Raghurama Raju in the Supreme Court, the apex court had given an order that construction must take place only on the land where the earlier structure had existed and was demolished. But the State government had admitted that the construction had extended to over 3 acres of excess land. This showed that the State government had scant respect for the court orders, he said.