Visakhapatnam

TB awareness drive in Srikakulam

Srikakulam TB Control Association honorary secretary Mantri Venkata Swamy creating awareness among the people about the disease at Lankam village of Srikakulam Rural mandal on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: K_SRINIVASA RAO

The District Medical and Health Department launched a week-long awareness campaign on Thursday to control tuberculosis in the district. The teams which have been moving in remote areas of Srikakulam mandal are spreading the message that TB is a curable disease and medicines are being supplied free of cost. District T.B. Control Association honorary secretary Mantri Venkata Swamy urged people to take treatment immediately on being diagnosed with tuberculosis. “Many people are neglecting treatment for TB which will further deteriorate their health and infect others within no time,” he said. He thanked the people of Lankam for taking an oath to make the village as TB-free.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 19, 2021 9:06:21 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/tb-awareness-drive-in-srikakulam/article33876628.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY