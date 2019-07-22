Taxathon 5K held on Beach Road

Ahead of the 159th Year of Income Tax Day celebrations, a ‘Taxathon 5K’ walk was organised on Beach Road on Sunday morning.

Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Visakhapatnam Commissionerate, C.R. Pathi flagged off the ‘Taxathon’ at the Kalimatha temple. He highlighted the importance of walking for a healthy lifestyle, comparing it with payment of tax for a flourishing nation and its unity.

Principal Commissioner (Central) Ch. Omkareshwar, Joint Commissioners U. Minichandran and D.V. Subba Rao and more than 200 officers, staff and other members of the Income Tax Department participated in the walk. Members of the public and morning walkers too joined the ‘Taxathon.’