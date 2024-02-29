ADVERTISEMENT

Tatanagar - Ernakulam Express to be made daily

February 29, 2024 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Train no. 18189/18190 Tatanagar-Ernakulam-Tatanagar Express to be operated daily with effect from March 7

The Hindu Bureau

Train no. 18189/18190 Tatanagar-Ernakulam-Tatanagar Express will be operated daily with effect from March 7. The frequency is being increased by the Railways in view of the demand from passengers.

Train no. 18189 Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express will leave Tatanagar daily with effect from March 7 and 18190 Ernakulam-Tatanagar Express will leave Ernakulam daily with effect from March 10, according to a statement issued by A.K. Tripathi, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division.

The train will comprise three 2AC coaches, seven 3AC, three 3AC Economy, four Sleeper, one General Class, two Second Class, one AC Pantrycar, two Second Class, two Second class-cum-luggage/ Disabled coaches and one Motar Car-1 coach.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Public are requested to make use of the increased frequency of the train service.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US