GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tatanagar - Ernakulam Express to be made daily

Train no. 18189/18190 Tatanagar-Ernakulam-Tatanagar Express to be operated daily with effect from March 7

February 29, 2024 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Train no. 18189/18190 Tatanagar-Ernakulam-Tatanagar Express will be operated daily with effect from March 7. The frequency is being increased by the Railways in view of the demand from passengers.

Train no. 18189 Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express will leave Tatanagar daily with effect from March 7 and 18190 Ernakulam-Tatanagar Express will leave Ernakulam daily with effect from March 10, according to a statement issued by A.K. Tripathi, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division.

The train will comprise three 2AC coaches, seven 3AC, three 3AC Economy, four Sleeper, one General Class, two Second Class, one AC Pantrycar, two Second Class, two Second class-cum-luggage/ Disabled coaches and one Motar Car-1 coach.

Public are requested to make use of the increased frequency of the train service.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam / indian railways

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.