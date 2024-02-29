Tatanagar - Ernakulam Express to be made daily

February 29, 2024 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Train no. 18189/18190 Tatanagar-Ernakulam-Tatanagar Express will be operated daily with effect from March 7. The frequency is being increased by the Railways in view of the demand from passengers.

Train no. 18189 Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express will leave Tatanagar daily with effect from March 7 and 18190 Ernakulam-Tatanagar Express will leave Ernakulam daily with effect from March 10, according to a statement issued by A.K. Tripathi, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division.

The train will comprise three 2AC coaches, seven 3AC, three 3AC Economy, four Sleeper, one General Class, two Second Class, one AC Pantrycar, two Second Class, two Second class-cum-luggage/ Disabled coaches and one Motar Car-1 coach.

Public are requested to make use of the increased frequency of the train service.