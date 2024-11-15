Tata Group comes forward to market Araku Coffee

In what could be a huge boost to ‘Araku Coffee’, Tata Group has come forward to market the product.

Alluri Sitharama Raju District Collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar took part in a meeting with the representatives of the Tata Group, from the ITDA office, Paderu, here on Friday.

Mr. Dinesh Kumar said that they are ready to supply adequate quantity of coffee beans, both organic and inorganic, to Tata Group and also assured to perform coffee grading as needed by the company.

“Due to lack of proper marketing, the tribal coffee growers are forced to depend on middlemen and are being cheated,” Mr. Dinesh Kumar told the Tata Group representatives.

Coffee logo

When the representatives enquired about the coffee logo, the Collector informed them that they would design a logo and will also acquire copyrights.

Executive vice-president and Business Head, Tata Group, Amit Pant, said that the team had visited coffee plantations in the Agency areas at Beesupuram and Sunkarametta and checked the quality. He said that they were impressed with the quality and the way the organic coffee is grown. Assuring to procure and taking up branding for the coffee, Mr. Amit Pant said that they would also try to provide training to the farmers.

Tata Group Marketing lead Manager Venkatesh Babu, officials from Coffee Board, GCC and others were present.

