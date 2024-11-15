 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tata Group comes forward to market Araku Coffee

We are ready to supply adequate quantity of coffee beans, both organic and inorganic, to the company, says ASR District Collector

Published - November 15, 2024 08:20 pm IST - PADERU

The Hindu Bureau
District Collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar taking part in a meeting with Tata Group representatives at the ITDA office in Paderu in Alluri Sitharama Raju district on Friday.

District Collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar taking part in a meeting with Tata Group representatives at the ITDA office in Paderu in Alluri Sitharama Raju district on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGMENT

In what could be a huge boost to ‘Araku Coffee’, Tata Group has come forward to market the product.

Alluri Sitharama Raju District Collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar took part in a meeting with the representatives of the Tata Group, from the ITDA office, Paderu, here on Friday.

Mr. Dinesh Kumar said that they are ready to supply adequate quantity of coffee beans, both organic and inorganic, to Tata Group and also assured to perform coffee grading as needed by the company.

“Due to lack of proper marketing, the tribal coffee growers are forced to depend on middlemen and are being cheated,” Mr. Dinesh Kumar told the Tata Group representatives.

Coffee logo

When the representatives enquired about the coffee logo, the Collector informed them that they would design a logo and will also acquire copyrights.

Executive vice-president and Business Head, Tata Group, Amit Pant, said that the team had visited coffee plantations in the Agency areas at Beesupuram and Sunkarametta and checked the quality. He said that they were impressed with the quality and the way the organic coffee is grown. Assuring to procure and taking up branding for the coffee, Mr. Amit Pant said that they would also try to provide training to the farmers.

Tata Group Marketing lead Manager Venkatesh Babu, officials from Coffee Board, GCC and others were present.

Published - November 15, 2024 08:20 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.