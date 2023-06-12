Task force team identifies 30 child labourers in Visakhapatnam district in June so far

June 12, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Thirty child labourers were identified in Visakhapatnam district during the raids conducted by the Special Task Force Committee from June 1 to Monday (June 12). Eight line departments including Education, Labour, Police, Health, Revenue, Women and Child Welfare and Social Welfare are part of the task force.

Among them, 21 are child labourers working in various places and work units, and nine are street children (like ragpickers). Visakhapatnam Labor Department Deputy Commissioner M. Suneetha said that there are five girls in the street children category.

Child labour is usually found in industrial areas while street children are along the railway tracks, as per the official sources.

During the raids, as per the interaction with the children, the officials found that the children took up the work in the early age as a part-time job during summer vacations, and some children due to family’s financial conditions.

“There are exceptions in the case of children engaged in work with the whole family, such as handloom weaving or traditional arts and crafts,” Ms. Suneetha said.

She said the raids would continue till June 30 as this month is called Action Month to Eradicate Child Labour as per the government guidelines. The department also organised a rally on Monday to celebrate the World Anti-Child Labour Day. This year’s theme is “Social Justice for All. End of child labour” to highlight the link between social justice and the issue of child labour.

“The number of cases is gradually decreasing every year. People can directly inform us if they find child labourers engaged in work without going to schools. Children must show the relevant documents to claim their candidature (students),” Ms. Suneetha said.

Gondu Sitaram, member of the Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, said that technology (such as WhatsApp and Facebook) has also played a key role in controlling child labour across the country, including Visakhapatnam. People are now easily track and identify child labourers with the help of smartphones, and post them on the social media platforms.

“This time, the YSRCP Government’s ward Secretariat staff have also joined the task force teams in tracking the child labour in the society. The departments should encourage voluntary organisations for more results,” Mr. Sitaram said.