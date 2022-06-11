Target set to make Visakhapatnam plastic-free in a year, says GVMC Commissioner

GVMC Commissioner G. Lakshmisha addressing a seminar in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

June 11, 2022 22:43 IST

Experts stress improvement in healthcare, sanitation and basic amenities

The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has set a target to make the city plastic-free in a year, Municipal Commissioner G. Lakshmisha has said.

Mr. Lakshmisha, along with City Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari, inaugurated a seminar on ‘Urbanisation and Development of Visakhapatnam’ organised by the members of Visakhapatnam Apartment Resident Welfare Association (VARWA) and Greater Visakha Resident Colony Association’s Federation (Nivas), at Alluri Sitharamaraju Vignana Kendram on Saturday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr. Lakshmisha spoke about the development of the city over the years, especially after Visakhapatnam was accorded the ‘Smart City’ status. “The citizens have been playing a crucial role in developing the city by supporting the initiatives launched by the government. Many people are supporting the GVMC’s initiative to ban the single-use plastic, he said.

Addressing the seminar, many experts stressed the need for improving quality of healthcare facilities, sanitation, basic amenities for all citizens.

R. Arun Kumar from the Delhi Group on Urban Affairs said that reforms and development of a city should help citizens, but not the corporate groups. “Development of a city does not mean construction of flyovers, parks or having mural paintings. The focus should be on improving the standard of living of the citizens,” he said.

Convenor of Forum for Development of North Andhra A. Aja Sarma said that the government must make Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) mandatory for industries.