Taramandal Technologies, a satellite technology startup founded by Andhra University alumni, makes Forbes India and D-Globalist Select-200 list

Taramandal Technologies, a startup founded in 2023 by a group of alumni from Andhra University, secured a spot on Forbes India and D-Globalist Select-200 list for 2024, according to a release from Andhra University here on Monday. It is the only startup from Andhra Pradesh and focussed on satellite technology in this elite list, the release added.

The team of the startup met AU Vice-Chancellor G. Sasibhushana Rao on Monday, and explained about the project in the field of space technology. Taramandal was co-founded by A. Vineel Judson, and others D. Rajesh, N. Ramajayalakshmi, M. Goutham and T. Neelakanteswara Reddy.

Their mentor Prof. P. Mallikarjuna Rao, Dean of TDR at Andhra University, has guided their journey. The startup is committed to developing sustainable, cutting-edge solutions in satellite technology, positioning itself at the forefront of innovation in the space sector.

“This recognition is not just an achievement for Taramandal but also a testament to the capabilities and aspirations of Andhra University alumni. We are proud to see their global impact,” said Prof. G. Sashibushana Rao.