Taramandal, a space startup launched by five AU alumni, wins Best Emerging Start-up of the Year 2023 from Headstart

October 08, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Taramandal, a space startup launched by five alumni of Andhra University, has won the Best Emerging Start-up of the Year 2023 in space sector from Headstart, India’s largest grassroots-level organisation supporting startups

The alumni from Electrical and Mechanical Engineering Departments of AU are currently looking for possible investors for their energy efficient advanced sub-system of satellite. It is technically called Attitude Determination & Control System or Attitude & Orbital Control System. A minimum of ₹1 crore is required for the sub-system and its simulation phase (design and paperwork) has been completed so far.

“Taramandal team is looking for possible investors for their unique sub-system. Once it is successfully fabricated in the lab it can be used in satellites launched by organisations like the ISRO,” the startup’s mentor Prof. Mallikarjuna Rao from the Department of Electrical Engineering, told The Hindu.

According to Prof. Rao, in space science and its operations, rockets usually launch satellites at targeted orbits. “Taramandal is working on some advanced and energy efficient sub-system of the satellite. We hope that our product can save energy and be good at work to keep the satellite in the correct orbit after launch,” Prof. Rao said.

A. Vineel Judson, one of the founders of the Taramandal, a first space startup from Andhra Pradesh incubated at the AU A-Hub Incubation Centre, said that it is a pioneering space technology company. “My other co-founders are D. Rajesh, M. Gautam, T. Neelakanthasevara Reddy and N. Rama Jaya Lakshmi,” Mr. Judson said.

Mr. Judson said that recently Headstart launched India’s largest pitching competition for which it received more than 2,000 applications from 20 plus cities. Taramandal is part of Bharat Pitchathon 2.0 and shortlisted in Top 15 and awarded Best Emerging Start-up of the Year 2023 in the space sector, he added.

This apart, Taramandal has been recognised by various organisations such as IN-SPACE, ISRO, Australian Space Agency (ASA), Taiwan Space agency (TASA), SIA-INDIA, ISPA, CII etc for its critical innovative space Technologies. The founders of Taramandal say that Industries Minister G. Amarnath also promised support.