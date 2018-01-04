‘Tantric ritual’ in temple: action sought against accused

Members of Hindu Dharma Raksha Samithi and Uttarandhra Saadhu Parishad on Wednesday demanded the State government take strict action against the persons who are responsible for the ‘Tantric ritual”, which was allegedly conducted at Sri Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada in the wee hours of Dec 26.

The members said they asked the Chief Minister to conduct ‘Shanthi Homams’ and other special peace prayers at major temples in the State at the earliest, as such ‘Tantric rituals’ may have adverse effects.

Addressing the media, Uttarandhra Saadhu Parishad president Srinivasa Ananda Saraswathi Swamy said the presiding deity ‘Mahishashura Mardini’ is in peaceful form in the name of ‘Kanaka Durgamma’, showering blessings and happiness to her devotees. But with such ‘Tantra Pujas’, might disturb Her, he said.

Quoting Hindu mythology and puranas, he said such pujas were conducted to bring downfall to the kingdom.

Representive from Hindu Dharma Raksha Samithi T Sriram said the endownments department should come forward in providing additional security at temples.