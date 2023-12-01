HamberMenu
Tanishq relaunches its largest store in Visakhapatnam

December 01, 2023 11:08 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Vice-President of Tanishq, India’s jewellery brand from the house of Tata, Arun Narayan relaunched its store at VIP Road here on Friday. He was accompanied by Regional Business Manager M. Srikrishna and Business Associate Raja Uppalapati and others.

Speaking during the inaugural, Mr Arun Narayan said that their main aim is to create a unique and extraordinary shopping experience for the people of Andhra. He said that with a collection of over 5,000 distinctive designs available in the renovated store which was spread on about 12,000 sq.feet, Tanishq is committed to cater to a diverse range of customer preferences..

Mr. Rana Uppalapati recalled his family’s three decades of association with Tanishq franchise. He said that it has taken nine months to deliver the new renovated store at the VIP Road. He said that the store has special high value zones catering to various kinds of customers with around 5,000 designs in both gold and diamond jewellery. The store features exclusive festive collection - ‘Kakatiya’ and it also caters to the wedding customers being equipped with Rivaah * Tarun Tahiliani’ collection. The store also presents ‘Aveer’, an exclusive jewellery line for men, offering a range of bracelets, chains and ear studs crafted from gold, platinum and diamonds.

The management has also announced that following the inaugural, Tanishq is offering free gold coin on every purchase (T&C) from December 1 to 3.

