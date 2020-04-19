Tamil Nadu woman tests positive in Vizag, total cases go up to 21

After a gap of 13 days, one more COVID-19 positive case was reported from the Visakhapatnam Urban limits on Sunday, taking the total count to 21.

According to officials, the new patient is a 55-year-old woman from Tamil Nadu, who was a close contact of the two positive cases from Narsipatnam.

The officials said that the patient was among the five women who were the part of 10 persons from Tamil Nadu who went to Delhi in March and returned to the city by train. Owing to the lockdown, they were stranded in the city. After information, all the 10 persons were shifted to an isolation facility and tests were conducted, after which two women were confirmed positive.

“After the reports of eight persons resulted negative, we shifted them to a quarantine facility at Sheela Nagar and kept them under observation. On Saturday, we conducted tests again, and samples of the woman was confirmed positive. She has been shifted to the GITAM Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (GIMSR) for treatment,” said Sub-Collector S. Venkateswar.

He also said that there would be no further surveys in the area as the patient was was under strict quarantine in special rooms.

3 patients discharged

Meanwhile, thee COVID-19 patients who were being treated at the GIMSR were discharged on Saturday (April 18), a health bulletin released on Sunday said.

Among the three, two women are from Thatichetlapalem and one man from Gajuwaka. With this, the total number of discharges stand at 16 and active cases are five.

According to health officials, four more patients are likely to be discharged in the next few days.

5,000 testing kits

Meanwhile, around 5,000 COVID-19 testing kits that have been imported from South Korea will be used in Visakhapatnam.

YSRCP Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy on Sunday said that one lakh testing kits had been brought from Sought Korea to the State and of the total, 5,000 were being brought to Visakhapatnam for use.