Tamil Nadu lorry driver found dead in Anakapalli of Andhra Pradesh

June 12, 2023 05:00 am | Updated 05:00 am IST - ANAKAPALLI

A lorry driver hailing from Tamil Nadu died under mysterious circumstances at Iruvada Junction at Atchutapuram in Anakapalli district on June 11. Though there are speculations that he might have died due to the heatwave conditions, the police are yet to confirm it.

Atchurapuram police Circle Inspector Murali Rao said the local residents found the lorry driver lying on the ground as his vehicle was parked near a petrol bunk. They alerted the police. The police confirmed that the driver was dead, adding that there were no injury marks on the body.

“The driver did not carry any identity cards with him. We took his mobile phone and dialled one of the numbers in the recently dialled list. A person answered the phone and claimed that he was the brother of the driver. He said that they were from Tamil Nadu and he would reach Visakhapatnam at the earliest,” said the Circle Inspector.

The police said the driver was suspected to have died due to the heatwave conditions. However, the post-mertem report would reveal the facts, said the police.