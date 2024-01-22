Tamil Kalai Mandram elects new body in Visakhapatnam

Tamil Kalai Mandram has elected its new team of office-bearers. They are: honorary president-M. Sivaraman, president-R. Rajasekaran and general secretary – A.M. Asokan, according to a statement issued here on Monday.
January 22, 2024 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - Visakhapatnam
