Tally Solution launches TallyPrime 4.0 in Visakhapatnam

December 15, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Tally Solutions, a business management software provider, has announced the launch of TallyPrime 4.0, on Thursday.

Tally is eyeing a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 40% over the next two to three years with the big upgrade which is meant to address the ever-evolving needs of Small and Medium Enterprises, Bhuwan Ranjan, general manager (south India), Tally Solutions, told a press conference on Thursday.

Tally has already partnered with Meta for providing business solutions to customers through WhatsApp, Mr. Bhuwan Ranjan said.

He said that A.P. has over 4 lakh GSTN-registered SME businesses and the State government has set a target of starting 100 SME business clusters in the next two years. The software was designed to enable businesses towards a more proactive, connected and smarter way of business management. The latest upgrade was available at no additional cost to those with an active TSS (Tally Software Services) subscription, he added.