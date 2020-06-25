Tally crosses 600-mark in Viskhapatnam district

The coronavirus cases crossed the 600-mark, with 44 positive cases including a death reported from the district, on Thursday.

The tally shot by more than 100 in the last 48 hours. As many as 25 patients who were undergoing treatment were discharged after being tested negative. Health officials are on their toes as 502 cases were reported from the district this month.

With the fresh cases, the total number of active cases have been put at 338 while the number of discharged patients have reached 272.

According to District Special Officer for COVID-19, P.V. Sudhakar, a 41-year-old woman from Kobbarithota area who was admitted to Government Hospital for Chest & Communicable Diseases (GHCCD) on Monday in critical condition, died on Thursday. Fresh cases were reported from Jampavariveedhi, Kakaralova, Appughar, Peda Jalaripeta, Dondaparthy and various parts of the district.

The total very active clusters stands at 49, while active clusters are 40. About 26 clusters have been denotified, he said.

Commissioner of Police R.K Meena conducted a review meeting with GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana on Thursday and decided to strengthen the enforcement in the containment zones.

“Containment zones will be extended to 500 metres in clusters with more than 10 cases, while the 200-metre rule will apply to the clusters with less than 10 cases,” said Mr. Meena. Additional force will be deployed and patrolling will be intensified in the containment zones. Movement of people will be completely restricted in the zones. All entry and exit points will be strictly monitored, he said.

Night curfew

“Night curfew will be strictly enforced in containment zones from 9 p.m. to 5 p.m.,” he added.