Talk with former diplomat

As part of the distinguished lecture series, the Ministry of External Affairs is arranging a talk with former Ambassador, diplomat and writer Rengaraj Viswanathan on ‘Business with Latin America’ at GITAM Deemed to be University on Saturday.

Mr. Viswanathan is specialising in Latin American politics, markets, and culture. He held various positions in Lisbon, Karachi, Port Louis, Tripoli, and New York City.

He was the first Indian Consul General in Sao Paulo, Brazil, from 1996 to 2000. From 2000 to 2003 ,he was the Indian Ambassador to Venezuela and from September 2003 to September 2007 he was stationed at the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi, looking after the Latin America Division.