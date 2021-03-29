Taking precautions is the only way to check spread of coronavirus: Vedika

‘Second wave is very dangerous’

The second wave of COVID-19 is very dangerous as the patients are not showing any symptoms of the disease.

The only way to check its spread is through S M S (sanitisation, using mask and social distancing), Praja Arogya Vedika (PAV) State general secretary T. Kameswara Rao has said.

PAV organised an awareness programme and distribution of pamphlets at the Seethammadhara Rythu Bazaar on Sunday.

Addressing the consumers, Mr. Kameswara Rao said that while vaccination would prevent hospitalisation, observing S M S was important even after taking the vaccine. He appealed to the Rythu Bazaar officials to ensure strict implementation of masks by not allowing consumers, who come without masks. He said that an awareness campaign would be conducted at MVP Rhythu Bazaar on Monday and Kanacharapalem Rythu Bazaar on Tuesday and later a campaign was planned to be held at the Fishing Harbour.

PAV State committee member Chandramouli appealed to the government to ensure free distribution of masks to the public.

AP Medical and Sales Representatives Union (APMSRU) leaders Chandrasekhar, Santosh and Murali, and NGO leaders Ramana Reddy and Sivanageswara Rao were among those who participated in the programme.