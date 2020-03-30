Visakhapatnam

Taking all precautions to prevent virus spread: GPL

Gangavaram Port Limited (GPL) on Monday said it had taken all measures to contain spread of COVID-19 by implementing advisory issued by the Ministry of Shipping and the Department of Ports, Andhra Pradesh.

The management stated in a press note that it was operating the port with basic essential operations. It said they had limited manpower utilisation to 50% by reducing weekly working hours from 48 to 36 and shifts from four to two.

