Takes charge

VISAKHAPATNAM

25 May 2020 23:48 IST

Venkateswar Salijamula has assumed full charge as Project Officer of the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) on Monday. Mr. Venkateswar, who was earlier Sub Collector, was transferred as PO in charge, on the transfer of D.K. Balaji as Municipal Commissioner of Kurnool on April 30. ITDA APO Prabhakar and Administrative Officer K. Nageswara Rao welcomed the PO. Mr. Venkateswar said that his top priority was to ensure proper health of the tribal people.

