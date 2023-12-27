Take up repairs on NH-16 between Sheela Nagar and PM Palem in Visakhapatnam, GVMC Commissioner directs officials

December 27, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma has asked the Engineering Department officials to take up repairs on the NH-16 between Sheela Nagar and PM Palem stretches. He has also asked the officials to coordinate with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to prepare proposals for the construction of a flyover at Hanumanthawaka Junction.

Mr. Saikanth Varma inspected the NH-16 from Sheela Nagar to PM Palem along with NHAI officials and the engineering wing officials here on Wednesday. He observed that the road between Venkojipalem and Adarsh Nagar was damaged at several places and asked the engineering officials to take up repairs. Mr. Saikanth Varma also asked the officials to maintain greenery along the median and the green belt area. He directed them to remove unauthorised hoardings and flexis.

Chief Engineer Ravikrishna Raju, NHAI Project Director Prabhat Ranjan and others were present.

