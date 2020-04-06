Take up door-to-door survey in affected areas: Botcha

Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botcha Satyanarayana on Monday instructed officials to take up door-to-door survey in areas from where COVID-19 positive cases were reported.

Surveillance teams should be deployed in such areas and anyone suspected of having symptoms must be admitted to hospital, he said. Spraying of chemicals should be taken up in such areas, he said at a review meeting with officials. Vehicles required for spraying should be hired, if necessary.

All efforts should be directed at instilling confidence in people about the steps being taken to contain the spread of COVID-19, Mr. Satyanarayana said.

He suggested that an entire floor in Pradhana Hospital be utilised for COVID-19 treatment deploying necessary staff.

District Collector V. Vinay Chand said that four hospitals were designated for COVID-19 treatment. The COVID-19 lab at KGH has a capacity of testing 270 samples.

Joint Collector L. Siva Sankar, Municipal Commissioner G. Srijana, VMRDA Additional Commissioner Manazir Jeelani Samoon, Andhra Medical College Principal P.V. Sudhakar and DM and HO Tirupati Rao participated.