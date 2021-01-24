Take up development works in South constituency, Vasupalli urges GVMC chief

Visakhapatnam MLA (South) Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar has sought GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana to take up various development works in South constituency. He submitted various development proposals worth ₹700 crore to her here on Saturday. Ms. Srijana said that the proposals would be studied and also assured that definitely some money would be sanctionedfor the development of the constituency. She asked the Engineering Department officials to go through the proposals, especially about the damaged roads, drains, canals, boundary walls, water supply issues and initiate action. She also asked the Chief Medical Officer of Health K.S.L.G Sastry to ensure roads and drains are cleaned every day near King George Hospital, Rangireeju Veedhi, Relli Veedhi, Kobbarithota and Old City areas. She also said that estimates would be prepared for modernisation of dhobi khanas, grave yards, Indira Priyadarshini Stadium, Nehru Bazaar, road extension works from Jagadamba to Old Post office, apart from setting up hawkers zone in South constituency.
Chief Engineer M. Venkateswara Rao, Chief City Planner R.J. Vidyullatha and others were present.
