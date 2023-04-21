Take up anti-larval operations at vulnerable areas to prevent malaria cases, Visakhapatnam District Collector instructs officials

April 21, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna has ordered the officials to identify the areas in the city which are vulnerable to malaria and take precautionary measures to control the disease. Asking the authorities to take up awareness programmes among the citizens through various campaigns, the Collector has also said that public sector units like Navy, Port, Steel Plant and Railway should take up anti-larval operations.

Taking part in a review meeting organised about malaria preparedness with the officials concerned, Mr. Mallikarjuna said that anti-larval operations and dry day should be followed in every area under the corporation limits. He said that sanitary secretary and amenities secretary in every ward should take part in these anti-larval operations. Vulnerable areas should be identified first and fogging operations should be taken up at the earliest, he said.

“Awareness programmes should be organised in every area about malaria prevention steps on April 25 on the occasion of World Malaria Day,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

GVMC Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma, DMHO P. Jagadeeswara Rao, District Malaria Officer Y. Mani and others were present.