Take up affordable housing, CREDAI told

The three-day property expo of Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI), Visakhapatnam chapter concluded on a grand note at the A.U. Engineering College grounds here on Monday. Minister for Roads and Buildings Ayyanna Patrudu, who was the chief guest at the valedictory function, said both the State and Central governments launched housing schemes to ensure houses to all.

CREDAI had a crucial role to play in providing houses to people at affordable prices, he said. He had been trying to help CREDAI whenever its representatives brought their problems to his notice, Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu said.

Recalling his association with it, the Minister said he was the chief guest at all the three previous property expos as well.

CREDAI Andhra Pradesh Chairman K. Subba Raju, brought detailed some of the problems faced by the realty sector to the notice of and sought the help of the Minister and MLAs and sought their help present to resolve them. Chapter chairman G.V.V.S. Narayana, and president P. Koteswara Rao spoke.and convener of the property expo V. Dharmender gave details of the last three property expos and how they had become increasingly popular with the people and thanked all sponsors and developers. MLAs P. Vishnukumar Raju,V. Ganesh Kumar and Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu appreciated the efforts of CREDAI in the housing sector.

Honorary secretary K.S.R.K. Raju welcomed

As part of its CSR activity, the Minister gave away B.R.Raju Memorial Awards to the meritorious students in architecture of AU- Tejaswi Rao (first year), P. Ganesh (second year) and D.Sridevi (third year). Heritage Builders and Developers got the gold coin in the draw for exhibitors and its managing partner Ashok Kumar received it.

In the lucky dip for visitors, B. Suresh won the Datsun car and S. Jagadeesh Honda Activa scooter.

Former Chairmen K. Ramakrishna Rao, K.S. Chandran and M.V.V. Satyanarayana participated. B.V. Sridhar of CREDAI Youth Wing spoke.