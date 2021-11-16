Take steps to remove toll gate at Aganampudi, corporator urges Mayor

Visakhapatnam

‘Why the municipal corporation not filed a counter to vacate the stay order?’

Corporator of Ward 78 and CPI (M) leader B. Ganga Rao has requested Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari to take steps to remove the toll gate at Aganampudi on NH-16 in Visakhapatnam.

In a letter to the Mayor, Mr Ganga Rao said that the toll gate was set up at Aganampudi in1997 and has been collecting toll fee since 1998. Though the Aganampudi area was merged into the GVMC in 2005 and Anakapalle in 2012, the toll gate has been operational in the area. He said that in 2019, the Andhra Pradesh High Court had directed the NHAI to remove the toll gate from Aganampudi, for which again the Supreme Court had given a stay order on the writ filed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). He questioned why the municipal corporation had not filed a counter to vacate the stay order till now.

The CPI(M) leader also said that per day, the toll gate collects about ₹20 lakh. Since the year 2019, the toll gate had collected about ₹170 crore from the public. The officials should react and take appropriate measures to remove the toll gate, he said.