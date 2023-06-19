Take steps to protect law and order in Visakhapatnam, CPI urges police

June 19, 2023 11:10 pm | Updated 11:10 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Communist Party of India (CPI) district committee secretary M. Pydiraju has alleged that the law and order situation in the biggest city in Andhra Pradesh – Visakhapatnam – is deteriorating day- by-day, which is evident from the incidents of violence by rowdy-sheeters.

The CPI district committee organised a protest at the Gandhi statue, near the GVMC, on Monday, in protest against the recent kidnap of the kin of MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana. He said that the kidnap was an indication of the failure of the Intelligence wing and the State government. During the last six months, two murders were committed at Ushodaya Junction (MVP Colony) and such incidents were occurring regularly at some place in the city, he alleged.

He said that the CPI would extend its cooperation in all measures being taken by the police for the protection of law and order in the city. He demanded that the police take stern action to prevent the recurrence of such crimes.

The CPI leaders submitted a memorandum to the Police Commissioner. They also demanded a CBI inquiry into the kidnap case.

CPI leaders A. Vimala, SK Rehaman, R. Srinivasa Rao, P. Chandrasekhar, G. Rambabu, K. Satyanjaneya and C.N. Kshetrapal were among those who participated in the protest.