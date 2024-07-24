GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Take steps to prevent seasonal diseases, Visakhapatnam District Collector directs officials

Harendhira Prasad tells officials to conduct fogging and anti-larval operations

Published - July 24, 2024 07:53 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
M.N. Harendhira Prasad.



District Collector M.N. Harendhira Prasad has directed the officials to take adequate steps to prevent seasonal diseases in the wake of rains. He instructed the departments concerned to conduct fogging and intensify conduct of awareness programmes across the city. He also called for taking up cleanliness programmes in government as well as private offices, apart from implementing ‘Friday-dry day’ programmes.

He conducted a review meeting with the officials from the GVMC, Medical & Health Department and others at the Collectorate here on Wednesday.

Speaking during the meeting, Mr. Harendhira Prasad asked the officials to ensure water is not stagnated at anywhere especially in the surroundings of educational institutions, government offices, corporate offices and residential complexes. He has also asked the officials to take up fogging, spraying and release gambusia fish in the water bodies as part of anti-larval operations. He further instructed to focus on slum areas and also monitor cases of seasonal diseases in the hospitals.

GVMC commissioner P. Sampath Kumar said that sanitation activities will be taken up in the city. He urged public not to dump household wastes on the roads and especially in the drainages. He told the Collector that sanitation activities will be taken up in the city.

DMHO P Jagadeeswara Rao, District Malaria Officer Tulasi, King George Hospital Superintendent Sivananda and others were present.

