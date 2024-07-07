Take steps to prevent open defecation and water contamination in Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli district, people urge authorities

The State government has launched the ‘Stop Diarrhoea’ campaign to curb the seasonal diseases. However, people have been urging the authorities concerned to focus on steps to prevent drinking water contamination and open defecation in Anakapalli and Visakhapatnam districts.

Although the Union and the State governments are boasting about the success of eradication of open defecation across the country, the practice seems to be prevalent in isolated areas. Even though very few diarrhoea cases are being reported in both the districts, officials should take preventive measures, people said.

According to official sources, from July 4 to July 6, eighteen diarrhoea cases, including those of three schoolchildren, were reported in a single village Moturupalem of Dibbapalem panchayat of Atchutapuram mandal in Anakapalli district. In their preliminary study, the officials concluded that open defecation was one of the reasons for the outbreak of diarrhoea. Around 80% of nearly 50 houses in that village do not have toilets. The residents opt for open defecation in the backyards of their houses, the officials detected.

“Open defecation was identified as one of the main reasons for the spread of diarrhoea cases in that village,” Anakapalli District Medical & Health Officer M.S.V.K. Balaji told The Hindu on Saturday.

Similarly, in the past, the authorities found that the water at R. Thallavalasa coastal village of Bhimili mandal in Visakhapatnam district, was found to be ‘Positive’ in the Chloroscope test. But after taking some measures, the test turned Negative, the officials said.

K. Murali, a resident of Bukkaveedhi (Ward No. 38) of GVMC, said that in August 2022, the people of his ward had faced water contamination problem. They had received polluted (muddy) water from municipal taps. They had even protested against the GVMC authorities with bottles of water they received from the taps. “It had happened right in the rainy season. Now the rainy season has come. We are worried that water contamination will occur this year too, if no preventive measures are taken by the authorities,” he said. Locals fear that drinking water will be contaminated with drain water due to damaged water supply lines.

GVMC Chief Medical Officer Naresh Kumar said, “We have no diarrhoea cases in the city but are taking preventive steps. Water pipeline problems are being promptly addressed by the officials concerned.”

Visakhapatnam District Medical and Health Officer P. Jagadeshwara Rao said, “About 60 cases of diarrhoea were reported in the district from June 1 to July 6, including one active (currently under treatment) at KGH. All these cases are happening sporadically unlike in Vijayawada. We are currently implementing the government’s action plan for the ‘Stop Diarrhoea’ campaign.”

The AP Medical, Health and Family Welfare Department has launched a two-month state-wide ‘Stop Diarrhoea’ campaign from July 1 following an outbreak of diarrhoea near the State capital Amaravati.

