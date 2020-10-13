Visakhapatnam

Take steps to prevent loss of lives, Minister tells officials

Special Correspondent VISAKHAPATNAM 13 October 2020 00:26 IST
Updated: 13 October 2020 00:26 IST

District in charge Minister Kurasala Kannababu has directed the officials concerned to take all measures needed to prevent loss of human lives in view of the heavy rains predicted during the next two days.

The Minister held a review meeting with the officials at the Collectorate here on Monday.

‘Ensure sanitation’

He also asked the officials to prepare enumeration reports on the crop loss immediately and initiate necessary steps to provide relief to farmers. He also asked the GVMC officials to be alert and ensure proper sanitation.

Earlier, District Collector V. Vinay Chand explained about the steps taken in view of the threat of heavy rains in the district.

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy, Anakapalle MP B.V. Satyavathi, Government Whip Budi Mutyala Naidu, Joint Collector M. Venugopala Reddy and GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana participated in the meeting.

