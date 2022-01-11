‘Take steps to prevent accidents on coast,’ Visakhapatnam Collector tells officials

VISAKHAPATNAM

11 January 2022 13:33 IST

The tidal action on Vizag coast keeps changing frequently

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna has directed the officials to initiate strict measures for the protection of the coast in the district.

At a review meeting of the Coastal Protection Committee, here on Monday, the Collector directed the officials to create awareness among visitors and tourists to prevent accidents on the coast. They should be told about the behaviour of tides, particularly during rough weather. The tidal action on Vizag coast, keeps changing frequently and more warning boards were required to alert tourists.

The services of some more Community Guards could be utilised based on requirement. He directed the Fisheries JD to gather details of boats, going out to sea for fishing, pass on the information to the Coast Guard and Marine Police from time to time.

Advertising

Advertising

GVMC Additional Commissioner Y. Srinivasa Rao, Additional SP Vimala Kumari, Fisheries JD Lakshmana Rao, officials of Tourism, Navy, Coast Guard, Tahsildars and police Inspectors were present.