Take steps to complete long-pending BRTS road project in Visakhapatnam, BJP urges officials

Welcoming the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation’s (GVMC) decision to develop ‘Smart Road’ between Thatichetlapalem and Telugu Thalli Flyover, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Visakhapatnam Parliamentary Constituency president M. Ravindra demanded that the officials also take steps to complete the long-pending BRTS road in the city.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Mr. Ravindra said that the BRTS project worth ₹452 crore was started in the year 2008. Of the total share, the Centre's share was 50 %, 20% share was of the State government and 30% was that of the GVMC. Though the project was planned to be finished in the year 2010, it was not completed even after more than a decade, he alleged, questioning what are the reasons for the delay. He also demanded that the officials complete the project at the earliest keeping in view of today's traffic requirements.