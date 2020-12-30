Take steps to check plastic pollution in Agency: MLA

Paderu MLA K. Bhagyalakshmi expressed concern over the growing plastic menace due to the increase in tourist footfall in the Agency areas of Visakhapatnam district and stressed on the need to take immediate measures for protection of the environment.

She was speaking at a meet organised by the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) to elicit opinions of various stakeholders over issues of sanitation and pollution at tourist spots in the Agency, at Lambasingi of Chintapalle mandal in Visakhapatnam district, on Wednesday. A number of tribals, managements of resorts, hotels and village volunteers attended the programme.

Ms. Bhagyalakshmi said that they were encouraging tourism in the region and taking all steps to provide amenities to the tourists. But several tourists were forgetting their responsibility to protect environment, she added. She said that steps should be taken to control plastic usage in the Agency and measures should be to prevent plastics from reaching the region. The MLA also added that with the help of Vandan Vikas Kendras, cloth bags should be prepared and brought to utilisation in the Agency. She also added that the State government would resolve all issues pertaining to tourism in the Agency. She also suggested to the officials to offer tribal cuisines to tourists at the hotspots.

ITDA Project Officer S. Venkateswar cautioned that if the plastic pollution issue is not addressed there would be health problems. He asked the tribals to prevent plastic usage at weekly-shandies. The PO also instructed the officials to collect fines from establishments, which are found using plastic. He also asked the stakeholders to arrange dustbins at many points.

Mr. Venkateswar also said that shops should be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. To sort parking issues, private places should be identified and utilised, he suggested. If any private persons come forward and set up parking places, they would be given permissions, he said.

A few tribals suggested construction of a road from Lambasingi to Cheruvulavenam. They also sought dustbins, public toilets and drinking water facility at a few places.

District Tourism Officer Purnima Devi, police officials, social workers and others were present.