Take steps to bring migrant fishermen back home: TDP

Expressing concern over the plight of about 5,000 migrant fishermen from the North Coastal districts stranded in Gujarat, Karnataka and Kerala, Visakhapatnam South MLA and TDP (Urban) president Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar sought the intervention of the State Governor.
The MLA said owing to lack of basic amenities and mental agony two fishermen died. On of them, Magupalli K Raju, died at Veraval in Gujarat, Mr. Ganesh Kumar said.
He alleged that the administration in the respective States was callous and nine to ten fishermen were taking shelter in a boat raising apprehensions of COVID-19 spreading due to lack of physical distancing.
He charged the State government functionaries with failure in contacting their counterparts in the other States to at least shift them to quarantine centres.
Mr. Ganesh Kumar urged the Governor to see to it that arrangements were made to bring them back home.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.