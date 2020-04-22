Take steps to bring migrant fishermen back home: TDP

Expressing concern over the plight of about 5,000 migrant fishermen from the North Coastal districts stranded in Gujarat, Karnataka and Kerala, Visakhapatnam South MLA and TDP (Urban) president Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar sought the intervention of the State Governor.

The MLA said owing to lack of basic amenities and mental agony two fishermen died. On of them, Magupalli K Raju, died at Veraval in Gujarat, Mr. Ganesh Kumar said.

He alleged that the administration in the respective States was callous and nine to ten fishermen were taking shelter in a boat raising apprehensions of COVID-19 spreading due to lack of physical distancing.

He charged the State government functionaries with failure in contacting their counterparts in the other States to at least shift them to quarantine centres.

Mr. Ganesh Kumar urged the Governor to see to it that arrangements were made to bring them back home.