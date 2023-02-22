ADVERTISEMENT

Take steps to bring down crime rate in Visakhapatnam, Police Commissioner directs officials

February 22, 2023 10:55 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM/ANAKAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth said that crime rate in the city has drastically come down and instructed the officials to take steps to reduce it further. He was speaking during the monthly crime review meeting held at the police conference hall with the officials. Apart from giving suggestions to clear the existing pending cases, Mr Srikanth has also reviewed about the cybercrime warriors initiative which would be initiated soon. He also discussed about the security measures to be taken for the coming G-20 working group committee meeting, which would be attended by foreign delegates. He has given away awards to police personnel for their good performance in detecting crimes during the last one month.

Meanwhile, Anakapalli Superintendent of Police S. Gowthami has instructed the police personnel to focus on offenders who were caught in ganja smuggling cases and released from jail. Speaking during the monthly crime meeting at the district police office on Wednesday, she said that many smugglers who were involved in ganja smuggling cases are at large and they should be arrested at the earliest. The S.P had also insisted the staff to intensify patrolling to bring down property offences. She also asked them to create awareness on using CCTV cameras.

