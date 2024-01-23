ADVERTISEMENT

Take precautions during online transactions, people urged at cyber security meet

January 23, 2024 11:25 pm | Updated 11:25 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

People need to be aware of OTP frauds, fraudulent links and phone calls from unknown persons, says police official

The Hindu Bureau

People taking part in two-day awareness programme on ‘Cyber Security’ in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: V RAJU

A two-day awareness programme on ‘Cyber Security’ organised by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) began at Dr YVS Murthy Auditorium here on Tuesday. Police personnel from six districts from North Andhra, bank representatives and students from various colleges attended.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Vizag city Zone I) K. Srinivasa Rao, and Anakapalli Superintendent of Police K.V. Murali Krishna attended the programme.

During the programme, Mr. Srinivasa Rao stressed the need to adopt the latest trends and usage of technology to crack cybercrimes. People need to be aware of OTP frauds, fraudulent links and phone calls from unknown persons. He also spoke about caution to be taken while performing online transactions and suggested the students to change passwords from time to time. He observed that there is a need to take up more awareness programmes on cybercrime.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Secretary of District Legal Service Authority M.V. Seshamma, Centurion University Chancellor G.S.N. Raju and others were present.

Additional SP CID Ravi Varma spoke about the two-day sessions.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US