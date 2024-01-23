Take precautions during online transactions, people urged at cyber security meet

January 23, 2024 11:25 pm | Updated 11:25 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A two-day awareness programme on ‘Cyber Security’ organised by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) began at Dr YVS Murthy Auditorium here on Tuesday. Police personnel from six districts from North Andhra, bank representatives and students from various colleges attended.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Vizag city Zone I) K. Srinivasa Rao, and Anakapalli Superintendent of Police K.V. Murali Krishna attended the programme.

During the programme, Mr. Srinivasa Rao stressed the need to adopt the latest trends and usage of technology to crack cybercrimes. People need to be aware of OTP frauds, fraudulent links and phone calls from unknown persons. He also spoke about caution to be taken while performing online transactions and suggested the students to change passwords from time to time. He observed that there is a need to take up more awareness programmes on cybercrime.

Secretary of District Legal Service Authority M.V. Seshamma, Centurion University Chancellor G.S.N. Raju and others were present.

Additional SP CID Ravi Varma spoke about the two-day sessions.

