Take part in solidarity rallies in support of agitating farmers, tribal people told

Farm laws will lay red carpet to big corporate companies, says Girijana Sangham

Girijana Sangham State committee general secretary P. Appalanarasa has called upon tribal people to participate in the solidarity rallies being organised by the sangham to protest against the three farm laws from January 9 to 12.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Mr. Appalanarasa alleged that the Union government was suppressing the farmers, who have been agitating on the streets of Delhi in the biting cold for the past 39 days. He alleged that the farm laws would lay the red carpet to big corporate companies in the agriculture sector through the contract farming.

The Centre will abdicates its responsibility of providing Minimum Support Price to the forest and agriculture produce of tribal people also, Mr. Appalanarasa alleged. The Girijan Cooperative Corporation (GCC), which is under the purview of the government, would lose its hold, he said.

It would lead to food insecurity in the tribal areas, he added.