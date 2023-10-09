ADVERTISEMENT

Take part in Global Maritime India Summit in Mumbai, investors urged

October 09, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

As the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways gears up for the Global Maritime India Summit- 2023, the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal once again invited the interested players to take part in the maritime event scheduled from October 17 to 19 in Mumbai, according to a release here from the Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) on Monday.

The release stated that the summit would be held in line with the Prime Minister’s vision of One Earth One Family One Future and each session of GMIS-2023 has been designed to deliberate upon pressing global maritime issues.

The summit can attract a wide range of opportunities for Public Private Partnerships, with investment opportunities of ₹10 lakh crore already identified across the sector with potential to generate more than 15 lakh job opportunities, the release said quoting the Minister.

